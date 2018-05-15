Over 60 Palestinians killed in a single city within hours, all as they protest for their right of return.

For years Palestinians have not even had the luxury of grieving, because as one day passes the next brings another misery.

Still, If we look at Gaza and Palestine beyond the ongoing blood and slaughter, we can see something beautiful and can even draw lessons from it.

Gaza and Palestine as a whole is showing the world that where there is oppression, there are people daring to say, "we can be better".

What the conversation around Gaza and Palestine should revolve around isn’t just the horror and killing, but the context of how and why Palestinians are being sniped down as they protest for the simple demand of being able to return home.

This year marks 70 years of an ongoing project to colonise Palestine. Since 1948, Israel has devised strategies that serve its project of calling the entirety of historic Palestine, Israel. It has used the contours of law to legitimise its violence, it has physically erected cement walls to divide Palestinians, besieged an entire city, and forcibly displaced hundreds of thousands turning them into refugees scattered around the globe.

The reason we witnessed a massacre in Gaza, is because Israel has always attacked Palestinians for their resistance and for clinging on to the right of return.

It is not an isolated massacre on a single day.

We must take into account the days before, the years that have allowed this to happen - and it has been happening. Palestine today, should compel us all to understand the urgency of holding Israel accountable. If we do not, the message we send is clear: racism and supremacy are okay.

Palestinians, naturally, and even understandably, threaten Israel. Any oppressor that has built their legacy on the backs of others will always fear revolt and resistance. There is no oppressor that simply ceased their exploitation, it was always ended through pressure for accountability and by the resistance of the oppressed.

The ideal situation for an oppressor is having a passive population to do with it as they please, which is why Palestinian protests are so frightening for Israel.

It is indeed trying to defend itself and preserve its oppression, even if it means getting so violent that you snipe down dozens of unarmed people.

Just days before the protest of May 14 in Palestine, Israeli army officials were warning about one of the most violent waves to come. In reality all the violence came from the Israeli side, and indeed it was one of the most violent waves that injured thousands and killed at least 60 Palestinians.

With all of this in mind—and adding salt to the wound with the US rewarding and emboldening Israel through an audacious embassy move coinciding with our Nakba—Palestinians are realising their power and are reminded that the only path is that of resistance.

We are ridding ourselves of the inferiority complex that we cannot, and we are saying that we can, and we will.