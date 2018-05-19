POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Galatasaray win Turkish title for record 21st time
The victory sealed a triumphant return to the club for veteran coach Fatih Terim, who took the reins for the fourth time last December.
Galatasaray win Turkish title for record 21st time
Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim is lifted by his jubilant players after the team defeated Gostepe 1-0 in Izmir on Saturday and claimed a record 21 league title. / AA
May 19, 2018

Galatasaray became Turkish league champions for a record 21st time on Saturday, defeating Izmir's Goztepe 1-0 in their final game of the season thanks to French striker Bafetimbi Gomis' second-half penalty.

The victory sealed a triumphant return to the club for veteran coach Fatih Terim, who took the reins for the fourth time last December, months after leaving his job as Turkey coach amid controversy over a street brawl.

Gomis, who has spearheaded Galatasaray's attack, took his season's goal tally to 29 with his 66th-minute spot-kick.

Fans of Galatasaray drove through the streets of Istanbul and Ankara, honking car horns and waving flags in the clubs red-and-yellow colours, while others set off fireworks and flares.

Recommended

Galatasaray's nearest challengers, Fenerbahce and Basaksehir, both three points adrift, each won their final matches 3-2.

Istanbul's other major club, Besiktas, won the title in each of the last two seasons.

Galatasaray, who also won the UEFA Cup in 2000, last won the domestic title in 2015. They are now two titles ahead of Fenerbahce, who won it most recently in 2014.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report