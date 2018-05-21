Venezuela's socialist president, Nicolas Maduro, faced international condemnation on Monday after his re-election. Foes denounced Maduro's re-election as a farce that cemented autocracy in the crisis-stricken oil-producing nation.

Maduro, 55, hailed his win in Sunday's vote as a victory against "imperialism," but his main rival alleged irregularities and refused to recognise the result.

Venezuela's mainstream opposition boycotted the election, given that two of its most popular leaders were barred from running. Authorities had banned the coalition and its other various parties from using their names, and the election board was run by Maduro loyalists. Turnout was under 50 percent.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports from Caracas.

Thousands of Maduro supporters, many wearing red berets, hugged and danced outside the Miraflores presidential palace, while being showered in confetti in the yellow, blue and red colors of the Venezuelan national flag.

"The revolution is here to stay!" Maduro told the crowd, promising to prioritise economic recovery after five years of recession in the OPEC nation of 30 million people.

"Let's go, Nico!" his supporters chanted until after midnight during party scenes in downtown Caracas.

"We mustn't cave to any empire, or go running to the International Monetary Fund as Argentina did. The opposition must leave us alone to govern," said government supporter Ingrid Sequera, 51. She wore a T-shirt with a logo featuring the eyes of Maduro's socialist predecessor, the late Hugo Chavez.

International condemnation

Representatives of Argentina, Canada, Australia, Mexico, Chile, and the United States said in a joint statement on Monday they would not recognise the result of Venezuela's presidential election held on Sunday.

"Taking into account the lack of legitimacy of the electoral process we do not recognize the results of (Sunday's) election ... which excluded the participation of some political actors," said Argentina's Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie.

Chile is not part of the Group of 20, but was invited to participate in the meeting of foreign ministers by Argentina, which holds the G20 rotating presidency this year.

Senior US State Department officials earlier declared Sunday's vote a "sham" and repeated threats to impose sanctions on Venezuela's all-important oil sector, which is already reeling from falling output.

Spain, which has led European Union criticism of Maduro, also weighed in. "Venezuela's electoral process has not respected the most basic democratic standards. Spain and its European partners will study appropriate measures and continue to work to alleviate Venezuelans' suffering," tweeted Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

In a blistering statement, the 14-nation Lima Group of countries in the Americas from Canada to Brazil, said it did not recognise the legitimacy of the vote and would be downgrading diplomatic relations.

The group deplored Venezuela's "grave humanitarian situation" behind a migrant exodus, and promised to help co-ordinate with international financial bodies to crack down on corruption and block loans to the government.

However, regional leftist allies of Venezuela, from Cuba to Bolivia, sent their congratulations. China and Russia, which have both poured money into Venezuela in recent years, were also unlikely to join in the international condemnation.