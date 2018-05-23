The Turkish Central Bank on Wednesday announced an increase on late liquidity window interest rates by three percentage points.

The borrowing rate was kept at 0 percent while the lending rate was increased from 13.50 to 16.50 percent.

"Current elevated levels of inflation and inflation expectations continue to pose risks on the pricing behaviour," the bank said in the statement.

"Accordingly, the committee decided to implement a strong monetary tightening to support price stability," it said. "The Central Bank will continue to use all available instruments in pursuit of the price stability objective."

The bank's move came after the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate hit a historic high on Wednesday, climbing to around 4.93. Following the bank's decision, the dollar/lira rate fell below 4.60.

At the beginning of the year, the USD/TRY rate was 3.78 while the average rate was 3.65 in 2017.

The Central Bank kept its policy rate – the one-week repo rate – constant at 8 percent while the marginal funding and overnight borrowing rates were kept constant at 9.25 and 7.25 percent, respectively.

TRT World's Turkey analyst Yusuf Erim explains.