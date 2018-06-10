Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday rejected a US demand for a sunset clause in NAFTA but said he was prepared to compromise on the issue, which is holding up talks to update the 1990s-era pact.

US President Donald Trump - who regularly threatens to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement - insists that Canada and Mexico agree to a sunset clause that would allow a member nation to withdraw after five years.

Although Canada and Mexico say the idea is unworkable, Trump told reporters on Saturday that the new deal would contain such a provision. Trudeau rejected the idea.

“There will not be a sunset clause ... we will not, cannot sign a trade deal that expires automatically every five years,” he told a news conference at the end of a Group of Seven summit in Quebec.

“I think there are various discussions about alternatives that would not be that, and that would not be entirely destabilising for a trade deal, and I think we are open to creativity,” he said.