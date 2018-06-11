POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Bosnians mark Ramadan with cannon firing
Sarajevo is a city sitting proudly at the crossroads of east and west where it grabbed the world's attention for a deadly war in the 1990s. Nevertheless, it has moved on and preserved its diverse spirit.
Bosnians mark Ramadan with cannon firing
A group of people break their fast on the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan, on an old fortress overlooking the historic centre of Sarajevo, Bosnia. (May 16, 2018) / AP
June 11, 2018

Muslim Bosniaks make up around 40 percent of Bosnia's population of 3.8 million. Many of them celebrate Muslim holy month of fasting during which they abstain from food, drink and smoking from sunrise to sunset.

"Ramadan is like a filter. We're striving to be better people. Ramadan is less effective if we don't become better people," said an observer of the holy month.

Recommended

Aksel Zaimovic travels to Sarajevo to find out how Bosniaks end their day of fasting.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report