In central Besiktas, one of the busiest districts of Istanbul, the skies are covered with flags of political parties that set up their tents next to each other in a cramped square. Each camp takes turns to impress the crowds passing by, with their election songs played on loudspeakers for 15 minutes.

“... determination is hidden in pure essence, willpower of the people is the people’s alliance …” an election song echoes from the election tent of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the nationalist party of Turkey.

MHP doesn’t have a presidential candidate from its own party, but in this election, they formed an alliance, the People’s Alliance, with the governing AK Party (Justice and Development Party) and BBP (Great Unity Party). The alliance has announced incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as their candidate in the presidential election.

The second alliance is the Nation's Alliance, which is made up of the CHP (Republican People's Party), Iyi (Good) Party, Saadet (Felicity) Party and Demokrat (Democrat) Party in a bid to weaken the governing party's 16-year dominance in the parliament. The parties have nominated their own presidential candidates to run against Erdogan but will run as an alliance for the parliamentary election, which is scheduled for the same day.

“Oh, Turkish nation, Turkish nation ... the end of this road is bad; America is the killer, the killer,” 15 minutes later, the left-wing nationalist Vatan (Patriotic) Party takes its turn. The party is not part of any alliance, but it has nominated a presidential candidate, Dogu Perincek.

On the streets of Istanbul, it is possible to encounter a supporter of each of the political parties. They reflect on the upcoming June 24 elections amid the competitive political environment.

“I will vote for CHP, in the presidential election,” Yusuf Hacihasanoglu, a 28-year-old survey engineer tells TRT World. “I will vote for Muharrem Ince,” the CHP’s presidential candidate.

Sitting on a bench with his friend, Omer, in mostly conservative Uskudar district, Yusuf says there are many reasons behind his decision. “If there’s one reason that I’m not voting for the AK Party, its because I don’t want to vote for the same party as him,” he says jokingly pointing to his best friend Omer.

“Jokes aside, we feel an oppression for 16 years. I believe that we will be freer. We will be able to state our opinion more easily and be freer in the streets,” he says.

But it won’t be an easy race. If no candidate has obtained more than 50 percent of the vote, the second round of voting will be held on July 8. Yusuf believes Ince will run in the second round of the elections.

Unlike Yusuf, Omer believes none of the parties in the People’s Alliance came up with viable projects. “For the stability and continuation of the projects, I will vote for the AK Party,” he says.

Yusuf responds, “Why do only ferroconcrete things appear in your mind when we talk about projects? The People’s Alliance is talking about projects in education and law.”

“Well, they don’t talk about neither of them. You need concrete steps first to talk about justice and law,” says Omer.

“We have been discussing the elections for hours,” Mehmet Demirkiran tells TRT World.

“For justice, protection of rights, and of course for a better livelihood, I support CHP and my candidate is Ince,” says Mehmet. “But my friend Ibrahim thinks differently.”

“The current president already fulfils my expectations, but if he improves even more may God help him,” says Ibrahim.

“I'm gonna vote for him because what he has done is a guarantee of what he is going to do. I definitely believe that if he's re-elected, he will bring more changes. Like the Canal Istanbul project – which will go ahead for sure as soon as he wins.”

He thinks “there is a big effort to take him [Erdogan] down - except Bahceli. Other politicians even Karamollaoglu became part of the other alliance.”

“After July 15, when we saw some people stand by the coup plotters, we felt the necessity of standing by the government for the sake of protecting our state,” Ali Hasan Sengonul, 60, MHP’s vice chair of Uskudar district tells TRT World.

“We believe FETO's leftovers and PKK will be cleaned from Turkey if the People's Alliance wins.”

He says there will be social reforms to improve living conditions in the southeastern part of Turkey and university exams and fuel taxes will be removed. Turkey’s foreign policy, especially in Syria, will go in a better direction, Sengonul believes.

“I'm looking for justice, a selfless leader who is not seeking his own benefits. [Demirtas’s promise of] raising salaries of workers and ensuring workplace safety without corruption is also important for me,” Kardelen, a 27-year-old student tells TRT World in Taksim.

The opposition HDP (People’s Democratic Party), that is not part of any alliance, announced jailed former co-leader, Selahattin Demirtas, as its presidential candidate.

HDP currently holds 47 seats in the 537-seat parliament. Kardelen believes the HDP will be able to exceed the 10 percent election threshold.

“If Demirtas won't be able to run in the second round, I will vote for CHP’s Ince,” she says.

The main concern for another Demirtas supporter Duygu, a 24-year-old lawyer, is justice. She also says she will support Demirtas, adding she doesn't support his party but she will support him personally.

“When I look at the political history of Turkey, he appears different and suitable for the global world. He has a political perspective that resembles worldwide famous politicians. But if there is a second round, I will vote for Ince.”

Duygu’s friend, Sibel, 25, who is also a lawyer has not made her final decision yet. “It might be Meral Aksener, as a female candidate, but her MHP roots make me doubt my decision.”

Meral Aksener, from the Iyi Party, is the only woman running as a candidate for the president's office.

Sibel says political parties should take action to prevent violence against women and protect animal rights.

“Politics in Turkey have been shaped in a certain way. We care about the values that keep the nation together. We're defending all people rather than one person,” Kemal Atalay, 49, vice-chair of the Iyi Party’s Uskudar district tells TRT World.

He says, “whoever from our alliance makes it to the second round, we will support that candidate.”