Diego Costa rejected claims he intentionally stamped on Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand during a tense 1-0 win over Iran but admitted his crucial match-winner for Spain came down to "luck".

Frustrated throughout by a dogged defensive display from the Lions of Persia, Costa courted first-half controversy when he walked towards the Persepolis shot-stopper as he prepared to kick out the ball.

The Atletico Madrid front man got so close he stood on Beiranvand's toes, causing the 'keeper to wince in pain and drop to the ground.

TRT World's Paul Scott has more from Moscow.

The gesture went unpunished by Uruguayan referee Andres Cunha, and Costa went on to find the net with a 54th minute strike that rebounded off the leg of defender Ramin Rezaeian.

Asked about his gesture afterwards, Costa lashed out by claiming Iran had been the main culprits.

"What game were you watching?" said Costa when probed by a Spanish journalist.

"They were provoking us, we were on the grass all the time, you can't just say that because it’s your national team."

Costa now has three goals from two games, only one less than Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of four.

TRT World's Lance Santos reports from Moscow.