Reinforcements rolled into Yemen's Hudaida Thursday as the army and its regional allies set their sights on the city's port held by rebels who have vowed to fight to the end.

Military sources said the army, backed by troops from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), had been sending backup troops to the area ahead of a major offensive to close in on the Red Sea port.

"Our preparations are in their final stages for the advance on the port," a military source told AFP, requesting anonymity.

On Tuesday, Yemeni government forces backed by a Saudi-led military coalition captured Al-Hudaida’s international airport following clashes with Houthi rebels.

Yemen’s internationally-recognized government (currently based in the port city of Aden) and its allies accuse the Houthis of using Al-Hudaida to smuggle weapons into the country from Iran.

The Iran-allied Houthi rebels have refused to cede control of Hudaida port, the entry point of three quarters of imports to impoverished Yemen.

Iran on Thursday dispatched two warships to the Gulf of Aden, where for the last week fighting has raged between the Yemeni army and Houthi rebels over Yemen’s Al-Hudaida province.

According to Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency, Iran has sent both a helicopter-carrier and a naval destroyer to the region.

A highly strategic waterway, the Gulf of Aden links the Indian Ocean to the Red Sea.

The Houthis have controlled the port since 2014, when they drove the government out of the capital and seized much of northern Yemen and a string of Red Sea ports.