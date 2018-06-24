Turkey's 2018 elections in pictures
TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey's 2018 elections in picturesAbout 56 million people are eligible to vote in Turkey's historic presidential and parliamentary elections. In a first, mobile voting booths are available for the handicapped, as well as the elderly.
A voter dressed in the Turkish flag cast his ballot at a polling station during the parliamentary and presidential elections in the province of Kahramanmaras, Turkey on June 24, 2018. / AA
June 24, 2018

Turkish citizens head to the polls to pick members of parliament and a president under Turkey's new presidential system

Voting in Turkey’s parliamentary and presidential elections began on Sunday, at 0500 GMT (8am local time) and will continue through to 1400 GMT (5pm local time). 

There are over 56 million registered voters and 180,065 ballot boxes across the country.

According to the Supreme Election Council, more than 1,650,000 people will vote for the first time. About 30,000 Syrians who were given Turkish citizenship are also eligible to vote in the elections.

For the first time in Turkish election history, the elderly, sick and those with disabilities who are unable to make it to polling stations got a chance to vote at home with mobile polling stations.

Over 17,000 voters registered to use the mobile ballot boxes, after presenting a medical report explaining their reason for being unable to come to polling stations.

A private polling booth was set up where voters cast their votes in privacy.

"This simplifies things for us," said Recep Sengec, 72, who suffers from muscular dystrophy. He availed of the facility in the northwestern province of Sakarya.

Recommended
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal