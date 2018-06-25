Colombia’s World Cup campaign roared back into life with a 3-0 victory over Poland on Sunday which delivered a warning to their rivals and sent the disappointing Poles tumbling out of the tournament.

The win creates a three-way fight for the top two spots in the group reserved for teams going to the last 16 round.

The South Americans are in third place in Group H on three points behind Japan and Senegal, who shared a 2-2 draw earlier on Sunday to move to four points apiece.

This means victories for Japan and Senegal in their last group game on Thursday will push them through to the last 16.

But if Colombia beat Senegal and Japan beat Poland, Senegal will be eliminated.

If Senegal beat Colombia and Japan lose to Poland, Colombia will join Poland at the airport.

All three teams will need to dig deep if they want to make it through to the last 16.

Colombia vs Poland

Defender Yerry Mina scored the opener in the 40th minute with captain Radamel Falcao and winger Juan Cuadrado putting the gloss on the Group H win with two goals in five minutes in the last quarter as the desperate Poles chased the game.