POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Mammoth task awaits Argentina in last World Cup group game
Groups C and D are in sharp focus in Tuesday's World Cup action where Australia, Denmark, Iceland, Argentina and Nigeria will fight for two last 16 spots.
Mammoth task awaits Argentina in last World Cup group game
Argentina's coach Jorge Sampaoli and player Lionel Messi during training. / Reuters
June 26, 2018

Groups C and D are in sharp focus in Tuesday's World Cup action.

Australia have one last shot at making the last 16 knockout stages and will face Peru who are already out.

Group leaders France are already through, but take on Denmark who only need a draw to advance.

In Group D, Iceland face group leaders Croatia who are already through. The Icelanders will need to secure a high goal win to push for a spot in the last 16.

Recommended

And then a do-or-die clash for Argentina, who basically already have one foot on the plane.

They face Nigeria, who are currently in second place in the group, but will need a win to cement their last 16 spot.

TRT World's Lance Santos previews Argentina's mammoth task against the Super Eagles.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report