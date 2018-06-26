Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif kicked off his bid to become Pakistan's next prime minister in the country's commercial capital, Karachi, on Monday.

"As President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, I'd like to announce the start of our election campaign from the city of the Quaid (Jinnah)," he said while addressing a public meeting in the port city as he launched the campaign for the July 25 election.

Sharif, younger brother of thrice-elected and ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, is his party's top candidate following Nawaz's disqualification and subsequent ban from holding public office.

Sharif served as the chief minister in Pakistan's biggest province of Punjab for a third term until early June.

The younger Sharif was in Karachi to woo voters in a city that has a divided voter base.