Ethiopia rolled out the red carpet and hosted a dinner for Eritrea’s top diplomat on Tuesday as the two nations took the next step in a historic initiative aimed at ending decades of conflict and hostility.

Eritrea’s top diplomat Osman Saleh and presidential adviser Yemane Gebreab exchanged smiles and conversation with Abiy at a dinner in Addis Ababa’s National Palace before the prime minister gave a speech lauding the economic benefits rapprochement would bring to the Horn of Africa.

“Like you, we have the same feeling in (the Eritrean capital) Asmara,” Yemane replied, to applause from a crowd of political elites.

The Eritreans had arrived earlier in the day at the capital’s airport, where Abiy greeted them and led them past a brass band and along a red carpet lined with culture and sports personalities, among them legendary long-distance runner Haile Gebrselassie.

Abiy then held talks with the Eritrean delegation, his chief of staff Fitsum Arega said in a tweet.

The meeting comes just three days after a blast at a rally attended by Abiy – a sign, analysts say, of the risks the 42-year-old prime minister has taken with a programme that embraces the biggest reforms, at home and abroad, in a generation.

Earlier this month, Abiy said he would abide by a 2002 ruling, issued by a United Nations-backed commission, and withdraw from contested territory, including Badme, a town claimed by both sides.

Last week, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki responded, saying he would dispatch a delegation “to gauge current developments directly and in depth as well as to chart out a plan for continuous future action.”

He stopped short of calling it a peace delegation but an official visit alone marks a dramatic shift in relations long mired in suspicion and bloody hostility.

The last time Ethiopian and Eritrean troops fought head-on was two years ago, with each side claiming victory in response to what they said was the other’s aggression.

Deadly war, risky peace

A former province, Eritrea voted for separation from its much larger neighbour in 1993 following a three-decade independence war.

But just five years later, a new border war erupted between the two countries, killing around 80,000 people before it ended in stalemate in 2000.