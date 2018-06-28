Yemeni forces on Thursday captured a strategic area of the coastal Hudaida province from Houthi rebels while advancing towards the nearby Al Tahita Directorate, according to a local military source.

According to Nasser Khaddam, a Yemeni army commander, pro-government forces have captured the Al Faza district, located on the coast road linking the city of Hudaida to Yemen’s port city of Mocha.

“Yemeni forces have advanced 14 kilometers from Al Faza towards the Mazaraa al Nakheel area near the capital of the Al Tahita Directorate,” Khaddam said.

Government forces, he added, had since imposed a siege on the area in preparation for launching a major offensive.

According to the army commander, “numerous” Houthi rebels have been killed by pro-government forces backed by a Saudi-led military coalition.

Anadolu Agency was unable to obtain immediate comment from Houthi spokesmen regarding Khaddam’s assertions.

This news comes following the meeting between a UN special envoy and Yemen's exiled president on Wednesday as part of efforts to find a political solution that would avert an all-out assault on the country's main port city, which the United Nations fears could trigger a famine.

UN envoy Martin Griffiths, who has already held meetings with the Houthis, met President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in the southern city of Aden, temporary headquarters of his exiled Yemeni government.

The Houthis have indicated they would be willing to hand over management of Hudaida port to the United Nations, and Washington has encouraged the Arabs to accept such a deal, Western sources have told Reuters.

But a UAE official said on Tuesday that the Houthis must quit the Red Sea city altogether as a condition for any peace deal.

Yemen's embattled president has demanded a full rebel withdrawal from conflict-hit Hudaida, according to a government source.

"President Hadi insisted on the need for the Houthis to withdraw completely and without conditions from Hudaida, or face a military solution," a Yemeni government source told AFP, requesting anonymity.

A diplomatic source has said the Houthi rebels have agreed to cede control of the port to the United Nations.