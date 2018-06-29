TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israel trying to harm Turkey-Palestine ties - PLO
PLO denies claims that Riyadh, Amman and Ramallah had asked Israel to ‘play down’ Turkish activities in Jerusalem.
Israel trying to harm Turkey-Palestine ties - PLO
Jerusalem.
June 29, 2018

A Palestinian leader on Thursday denied Israeli claims that Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the Palestinian leadership had asked Tel Aviv to “play down” Turkish activities in Jerusalem.

Ahmed Majdalani, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), accused the Israeli government of trying to spoil Palestinian-Turkish relations by “promoting lies through its media”.

“This is a cheap attempt to spoil our relations with Turkey,” Majdalani told Anadolu Agency.

He went on to express “the appreciation of the Palestinian people and leadership for Turkey’s support for the Palestinian cause and the city of Jerusalem."

According to Majdalani, there is “close coordination at the highest levels between Palestine and Turkey, who have continued to work together – in regional and international forums – to support the Palestinian national cause”.

Recommended

Earlier Thursday, Israeli daily Haaretzreported that Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority had contacted Israel last year to voice their concern over "expanding Turkish activities in East Jerusalem."

The newspaper went on to assert that three governments had warned Israel that Turkish activities in East Jerusalem threatened Israeli interests.

A Jordanian senior official source on Thursday denied Israeli media allegations that Amman warned Tel Aviv against a growing Turkish role in Jerusalem.

The source, who spoke to Anadolu Agency anonymously due to restrictions on speaking to media, said the "news is not true."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal