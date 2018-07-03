Poland's President Andrzej Duda confirmed that Supreme Court chief Malgorzata Gersdorf will retire on July 4, in line with legislation introduced by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, an aide to Duda said on Tuesday.

However, Gersdorf plans to go to work as usual on Wednesday, a court spokesman said soon after Duda's announcement.

"Plans have not changed here, Mrs Gersdorf intends to come to work tomorrow," the spokesman told reporters.

Legislation enforcing the retirement of some Supreme Court judges, including the tribunal's chief, is at the centre of a conflict between Poland and the European Union.

Brussels says Poland's judiciary reforms, including changes to the rules governing the Supreme Court, subvert the bloc's democratic standards.

Demonstrations in support of the defiant judges are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday around the Supreme Court offices in Warsaw.

Backing their stance, the European Union on Monday launched legal action against Poland over the Supreme Court reforms that critics have decried as unconstitutional.

The European Commission, the bloc's powerful executive arm, said a move to reduce the age at which Supreme Court judges must retire from 70 to 65 would undermine judicial independence, breaching Poland's obligations under EU law.

The new retirement age, introduced by Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) government, came into force on Tuesday and would require more than a third of current Supreme Court judges to step down.

Supreme Court spokesman Michal Laskowski said earlier Gersdorf "intends to remain in her post until April 30, 2020, in line with the provisions of the Polish Constitution."

Supreme Court justices last Thursday endorsed Gersdorf's right to keep her post. They also said any Supreme Court justice who took up their duties before the day the new reform comes into force "should remain in their post until the age of 70, without meeting any additional conditions."