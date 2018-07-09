Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday announced the first cabinet under Turkey’s new presidential system.

Turkish citizens backed the shift in the political system by a narrow majority in a referendum last year. Under the changes, the post of prime minister has been scrapped with the last prime minister Binali Yildirim becoming a nominee for the parliamentary speaker chair.

In the days following the June 24 elections, President Erdogan had vowed to form a non-AK Party cabinet which was slimmed down to 16 from 26 ministers.

In the presidential election, Erdogan received 52.59 percent of the vote. For the parliamentary election, his AK Party secured 295 seats in parliament with 42.6 percent of votes.

“Our organisations, municipalities, provincial organisations and ministers will not be the same as before. We are forming a cabinet with ministers who are not AK Party members,” Erdogan said on July 6.

Erdogan chose only one vice president, Fuat Oktay. He previously was undersecretary of the prime ministry.

Justice Minister

Abdulhamit Gul has kept his post as the minister of justice. He was appointed to the post in July 2017.

Foreign Minister

Mevlut Cavusoglu remains the foreign minister of Turkey.

Mevlut Cavusoglu served as the minister of European Affairs between the late 2013 and mid-2014. Then, he became the foreign minister of two previous governments.

Interior Minister

Suleyman Soylu also keeps his post as the interior minister of Turkey.

Suleyman Soylu joined the AK Party in September 2012.

Before Soylu became interior minister, he served as the minister of labour and social security between November 2015 and September 2016.

Minister of National Defence

Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar is Turkey's new minister of national defence.

Nurettin Canikli held the post before him.

Akar took the post of military chief in August 2015.

Minister of National Education

Ziya Selcuk is Turkey's new minister of education.

Ismet Yilmaz was the minister of national education.

Selcuk headed the board of education and discipline between 2003 and 2006.

Minister of Health

Fahrettin Koca is the new minister of health.

Before Koca, Ahmet Demircan served as the minister of health.

Koca has been leading the executive board of Istanbul Medipol University since 2009.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Fatih Donmez is the new minister of energy and natural resources.

Previously, Berat Albayrak was the minister of energy and natural resources.

Donmez has been holding the post of undersecretary of the energy ministry since 2015.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Mehmet Cahit Turan is the new minister of transportation and infrastructure.