WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iraq's Mosul struggles to rebuild a year after Daesh ouster
As the major northern Iraqi city marks a year of liberation from stringent Daesh rule, Mosul continues to lie in ruins and rebuilding efforts are slow.
Iraq's Mosul struggles to rebuild a year after Daesh ouster
Iraqi forces announced the "liberation" of Mosul on July 10, 2017. / AFP
July 10, 2018

It has been a year since the northern Iraqi city Mosul was official declared free from Daesh.  

The terrorist group had ruled the city for three years until it was defeated by Iraqi forces and the US-led coalition. 

Locals in the northern Iraqi city have conflicting narratives on what path the future of the city will take.  

Recommended

East Mosul escaped fighting early on, while on west of the Tigris river, locals are struggling to rebuild their lives. 

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi has more from Mosul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan