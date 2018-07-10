POLITICS
Ronaldo signs for Juventus from Real Madrid
The signing of the Ballon d'Or winner and top scorer in the Champions League for the last six seasons represents a major coup for Juventus, who have had a stranglehold on the Italian title since 2012 but have not won Europe's top prize since 1996.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo at Zhukovsky International Airport, Moscow, Russia. July 1, 2018. / Reuters Archive
July 10, 2018

Five-time world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Italian champions Juventus from Real Madrid, the La Liga club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, who joined Real from Manchester United in 2008 for a then world record $106.27 million (80 million pounds), is the Spanish club's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with them.

"For Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of its greatest symbols and a unique reference for the generations to come," European champions Real said, adding that Ronaldo had asked to be transferred. "Real Madrid will always be his home."

Italian football club Juventus said they are paying Real Madrid $117 million (100 million euros) for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The contract for the Portugese star is for 4 years, until the end of June 2022, Juventus said. 

The Portugal international scored two goals against Juventus in Real’s 4-1 win in the 2017 Champions League final and earlier this season struck a jaw-dropping bicycle kick against the Italians in a 3-0 win in a quarter-final first-leg game in Turin which prompted Juventus supporters to give him a standing ovation.

The Portuguese, 33, converted a stoppage-time penalty in the second leg to knock the Italians out 4-3 on aggregate.

The signing of the latest Ballon d'Or winner and top scorer in the Champions League for the last six seasons represents a major coup for Juventus, who have had a stranglehold on the Italian title since 2012 but have not won Europe's top prize since 1996.

The signing also strikes a blow for the profile of Serie A against La Liga, which has now lost two of its three most famous players in the last year after Paris St Germain signed Neymar from Barcelona last August.

($1 = 0.8520 euros)

($1 = 0.7528 pounds)

