Ecuador's highest court has upheld a $9.5-billion judgment against oil giant Chevron for decades of rainforest damage.

Plaintiffs celebrated the constitutional court's decision announced on Tuesday night, saying it should pave the way for indigenous tribes to receive compensation for oil spills that contaminated groundwater and soil in their Amazon home.

"There's no doubt now that we've won this long legal battle," said Pablo Fajardo, the plaintiffs' lawyer.

But the ruling is largely symbolic as Chevron no longer operates in the South American country. That means Ecuador's government will have to pursue assets owned by the San Ramon, California-based company in foreign courts, where it so far has had little luck.

TRT World'sLionel Donovan reports.

Chevron had long argued that a 1998 agreement Texaco signed with Ecuador after a $40 million cleanup absolves it of liability. Chevron bought Texaco in 2001.

Last week, an appeals court in Argentina rejected an attempt by Ecuador to collect its award, echoing earlier rulings by courts in Canada, Gibraltar and Brazil.