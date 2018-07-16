WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kenyan engineer develops way to save lives from storms at Lake Victoria
The weather at Lake Victoria is unlike any other place on earth with thunderstorms and lightning strikes killing around 5,000 people a year.
Kenyan engineer develops way to save lives from storms at Lake Victoria
Lake Victoria is the largest lake in Africa with thunderstorms and lightning a common occurrence. / Reuters
July 16, 2018

Thunderstorms at Lake Victoria in east Africa causes more than 5,000 deaths every year.

It is the largest lake in Africa with thunderstorms and lightning a common occurrence.

However, an engineer from Kenya has come up with a low-cost way of keeping people safe. 

Since many homes and buildings close to the lake are not equipped for lightening strikes, the levels of danger are high.

Recommended

Local people say buying what's called a lightning arrester to protect their homes is too expensive. 

TRT World's Philip Owira reports on engineer Meshack Kobul's cheaper alternative.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote