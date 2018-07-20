After the July 15 coup attempt, Turkey declared a state of emergency on July 20, 2016 and later extended it seven times at intervals of three months.

One opposition politician opposed to the move declared that he would only shave once it was was lifted. He had to wait a long time – in fact it grew to 31 centimetres according to the Anadolu news agency.

With the declaration that the state of emergency had been lifted on Monday, the opposition CHP's former MP Aytug Atici trooped off to the barbershop in full glare of the media to get his beard cut.

Atici says he protested because he believed Turkey was strong enough to fight terrorism and that the state had all the means at its disposal to effectively face any terror threat.