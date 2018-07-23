Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday vowed to sustain the momentum of his bloody war on drugs, telling the nation in an annual address that the fight would be as "relentless and chilling" as during his first two years in power.

Duterte told a joint session of Congress the anti-narcotics campaign, which has earned him international notoriety, was "far from over", taking a swipe at activists and political opponents who seek to bring him to book for thousands of killings.

"Your concern is human rights, mine is human lives," he said, adding that his fierce campaign aimed to protect the public from illicit drugs, as the "lives of our youth are being wasted" and families destroyed.

Since Duterte came to power, police have killed more than 4,500 people they say were suspected drug pushers who resisted arrest. Police say several thousand other deaths are believed to be drug related and at the hands of vigilantes or rival gang members.

Human rights groups alarmed by the bloodshed say many of the killings were summary executions by police who were systematically exterminating drug users in the poorest communities. Police vigorously rebut those allegations.

Duterte reiterated that his foreign policy would not ally with any one power, but that ties with historic foe China had been "re-energised," bringing unprecedented co-operation in the battle on transnational crime and the dismantling of clandestine drug laboratories.

But those warmer relations would not come at the expense of the Philippines' territorial integrity and economic interests in the South China Sea, he added.