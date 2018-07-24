TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan says Israel is the world's 'most fascist, racist' state
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says passage of a nation-state law declaring that only Jews have the right of self-determination in Israel legitimises oppression and shows that Israel is a fascist and racist state.
Erdogan says Israel is the world's 'most fascist, racist' state
President of Turkey and leader of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses an AK Party meeting at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, in Ankara, Turkey on July 24, 2018. / AA
July 24, 2018

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday slammed a controversial Israeli law passed last week which declares the country a Jewish nation-state.

"This regulation is evidence that, without doubt, Israel is the most Zionist, fascist and racist state of the world," said Erdogan at his party's parliamentary group meeting.

Erdogan also said Israel had shown itself to be a "terror state" by attacking Palestinians with tanks and artillery and that the spirit of Adolf Hitler had re-emerged among some Israeli administrators.

"I call on the Islamic world, the Christian world, all democratic and liberal states, non-governmental organisations, media to take action against Israel," he added.

TRT World's correspondent Abubakr al Shamahi discusses situation.

Recommended

The legislation further states that a united Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and that Hebrew is the country's official language, stripping Arabic of its earlier designation as an official language while recognising its special status.

It was approved by a vote of 62-55 in a tumultuous assembly session in which non-Jewish Israeli lawmakers and their supporters in the Knesset decried what they called Israeli racism against minorities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hailed the legislation, describing its passage as a defining moment for Zionism and Israel.

Turkey has denounced the legislation for trying to strip Palestinians of their rights.

SOURCE:AA, Reuters
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal