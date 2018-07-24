Israeli forces on Tuesday said it had fired at a Syrian fighter jet with surface-to-air missiles after the plane infiltrated its airspace over the occupied Golan Heights.

"Two Patriot missiles were launched at a Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet that infiltrated into Israeli airspace," Israeli forces said in a statement.

It was the first time Israel had shot at a manned Syrian fighter jet since 2014 and is the second such incident along the border in 30 years.

The pilot was found dead at the crash site.

The Syrian regime responded by saying that Israel had targeted the warplane which was in Syrian airspace.

The warplane was hit and crashed on the Syrian-held side of the Golan Heights.

"It was shot down and it crashed," Israeli forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus said.

Conricus added that the plane was flying towards Israel at "relatively high speed" before breaching the country's airspace. He said it was unknown if the plane deliberately crossed into Israel.

He confirmed that the plane was Syrian, not Russian.