Nurcan Karakaya and her 11-month-old baby were killed by a roadside bomb in Hakkari, the local governor’s office said on Tuesday. Karakaya was married to a Turkish soldier.

Karakaya was driving the car, a civilian vehicle, when the bomb, planted by the PKK terror group according to security sources, detonated in the locality of Buyukciftlik. The security sources said it was an IED (improvised explosive device).

Karakaya died at the scene of the attack. Her 11-month-old baby died of his wounds at Yuksekova Public Hospital.