Turkey will complete 1,000 projects within the next few months, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday as he unveiled in Ankara the new government's action plan for the first 100 days in office.

"Today, we share our first 100-day action plan with you," Erdogan said announcing the new administration's short-term plan at the presidential complex.

Erdogan dubbed 400 projects as "most important."

"We have started working on a strategic plan for 2019-2023 and aim to complete this by the end of November," he said.

He said the government is planning to announce the medium-term programme by the end of August.

Defence projects

Erdogan said Turkey will never step back from defence industry projects, saying 48 out of the 400 projects are related to the defence industry.

Speaking about the judicial system in the country, he said, "We have come a long way in recovering from the destruction that the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation caused to our judicial system."

The FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of 2016, which left at least 250 people dead and nearly 2,600 wounded.

Ankara also accuses FETO of carrying out a long-running campaign to overthrow the Turkish state through the infiltration of state institutions.

Canal Istanbul