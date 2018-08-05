The Christchurch-based Crusaders outclassed the Johannesburg-based Lions 37-18 to win their record-extending ninth Super Rugby final on Saturday.

The Lions, chasing their first title, lost in the final for the third consecutive year, including a 25-17 defeat to the Crusaders in last year's title-decider in Johannesburg.

The writing was on the wall early for the visiting Lions when the Crusaders neutralised the rolling maul which has been their most reliable attacking weapon, producing 21 tries. The Lions had their first attempt at setting a maul from a lineout in the 10th minute but the Crusaders pack combined to hurl them back 10 meters.

The Lions had a few other chances in a first half in which they had 70 percent of possession and the same amount of territory but they were thrown back again on each occasion until they were forced to abandon the tactic. Deprived of that platform, which is the bedrock of their game, the Lions had few other attacking ideas.

Coach Scott Robertson, who performed a breakdance routine in front of his players to celebrate, has led the Crusaders to the title in each of his two years in charge. Last year's win ended a nine-year title drought, and Saturday's match was the Crusaders' first home final in 10 years.

"To do it back-to-back in a style like that is massive," Robertson said.

"We made the most tackles we have all year, which shows the quality of the game and to do it here for the first time in 10 years was special."

Nothing to do

The Crusaders had the ball only rarely in the first half but scored tries through winger Seta Tamanivalu and fullback David Havili to take a 20-6 lead at halftime, showing the difference in efficiency between the teams. The Lions, with ball and territory, could do nothing; the Crusaders, with neither, turned every chance into points.