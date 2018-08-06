TÜRKİYE
Turkey anticipates carpet industry boom
The sun and sand along Turkey's coastal city of Antalya have long been magnets for tourists, and its fields are ideal for agriculture. But they're also the most fertile place for Turkey's carpet industry.
Businesses in Antalya are expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries of closer economic ties with China, Russia and India. / AA
August 6, 2018

From handmade carpets to flat-woven kilims and embroidered rugs, Turkey is famous for its artisan tapestries. But before these handicrafts make it to stores, they are sent to the Dosemealti district in Turkey’s southern Antalya province from all over the country.

Each day, local farmers lay them out, keeping an eye out for pests, flip them over and over again. They do it until the colours of the tapestries reach the perfect hue.

The sector's exports have risen beyond $10 billion over the past five years, making Turkey the second biggest exporter after China. Saudi Arabia buys the largest share, followed by the United States and Germany.

Authorities say there's a lot more potential for growth in this sector. They're working with local workers to set up co-operatives to boost output and attract tourists and buyers, and they say the climate favours many other industries as well.

TRT World 's Mobin Nasir has this report from Antalya.

SOURCE:TRT World
