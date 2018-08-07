POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Abuse, ball-tampering threaten cricket says ICC boss
The International Cricket Council chief executive David Richardson says the public have made it clear that they do not want ball tampering or other forms of cheating in the sport.
Abuse, ball-tampering threaten cricket says ICC boss
International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive David Richardson says cricket fans have made it clear they want the sport to be clean without cheating or ball tampering. / AP Archive
August 7, 2018

Global cricket boss David Richardson declared that ball tampering and bad behaviour threatened "cricket's DNA" and would not be tolerated by fans in the wake of the Australia cheating scandal.

The International Cricket Council chief executive said the "public has spoken" on bad behaviour in the game as he delivered the annual MCC Spirit of Cricket Cowdrey Lecture at Lord's on Monday night.

Richardson referred to events during the ill-tempered South Africa-Australia Test series earlier this year when Australia captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft were slapped with lengthy bans for their roles in a plan to change the condition of the ball using sandpaper.

"Cricket's DNA is based on integrity, but we have seen too much behaviour of late that puts that in jeopardy and this has to stop," Richardson said.

"Sledging that amounts to no more than personal abuse, fielders giving send-offs to batsmen who have been dismissed, unnecessary physical contact, players threatening not to play in protest against an umpire's decision and ball tampering. 

"This isn't the version of our sport that we want to project to the world."

Notorious series

During that notorious series, South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was suspended for making contact with Smith, though his ban was overturned on appeal, and there was an ugly off-field scuffle between Warner and South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

As a result the ICC toughened its code of conduct, last month increasing bans for ball-tampering and bringing in new sanctions for verbal intimidation with Richardson saying the ICC was determined to punish "ugly and personal abuse".

"The public reaction around the world to the incidents in the recent Australia-South Africa series was an eye-opener," said Richardson.

Recommended

"The message was loud and clear, cheating is cheating and it's not what we signed up for."

Richardson said he found it a "little disingenuous" for players to say that rules were unclear about how the condition of the ball could be altered legally.

"Over the last few months I have read comments from players requesting guidance what is allowed in relation to the ball," Richardson added.

"They have asked if they can chew gum, wear sunscreen or drink a sugary drink.

"To be brutally honest I find this a little disingenuous. The laws are simple and straightforward: do not change the condition of the ball using an artificial substance.

"If you are wearing sunscreen, sucking a mint or chewing gum with the intent of using the cream or the sugary saliva on the ball you are ball-tampering.

"You may not always get caught -- and we are not going to stop players from chewing gum or wearing sunscreen -- but if you are, then don't complain.

"Taking the attitude that it's always been there to some extent is a mistake. The public have spoken."

Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report