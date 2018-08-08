Venezuela's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the arrest of a prominent opposition leader in connection with an alleged assassination attempt against President Nicolas Maduro.

In addition to seeking the arrest of Julio Borges, the court also called for the prosecution of another opposition lawmaker, Juan Requesens, who police detained a day earlier.

The moves threaten to deepen the country's political crisis as opposition lawmakers accuse the government's ruling part of using the alleged attack to clamp down on the opposition.

Video circulating on Tuesday on social media showed Venezuela's political police arresting Requesens, a 29-year-old deputy in the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

Supporters say he was kidnapped from his apartment.

On Wednesday, the supreme court ordered the arrest of Borges, accusing him of "flagrant crimes," including public incitement, treason to the fatherland and the attempted homicide against Maduro.

Lifting immunity of the two

The Constituent Assembly - a body set up last year by Maduro to arrogate powers from the elected legislature - followed up by stripping Borges and Requesens of their immunity.

The elected body, called the National Assembly, has said it will dismiss any attempt to remove its members' immunity as unconstitutional.

Its past decisions, however, have been annulled by the Supreme Court.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab said moves were being made to put Requesens on trial, while Maduro is pressing Colombia and the US to extradite opposition figures he alleges are plotting to topple him from abroad, including Borges.

During a national television broadcast on Tuesday, Maduro accused Requesens and Borges of complicity in weekend drone explosions that he contends were an attempt on his life.

Borges, a former president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, has been living in self-imposed exile in the Colombian capital, Bogota.

Maduro said statements from some of the six suspects arrested earlier have implicated the two lawmakers, as well as key financiers.

"Several of the declarations indicated Julio Borges. The investigations point to him," Maduro said during Tuesday's broadcast, though he provided no details of Borges' alleged role.

Borges, who has rejected the accusations, met on Wednesday with top lawmakers in Colombia, which has blamed Maduro's government for causing the crisis that has led to masses of Venezuelans fleeing across the border into the neighbouring country.

"We want to see you out of power, imprisoned for the violation of human rights, imprisoned for the destruction of democracy," Borges said.

"The only promoter of violence is a man named Nicolas Maduro."