TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey's president rejects US' 'threatening language'
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said that Turkey would prepare to trade with its key partners in local currencies so that it and its allies would not be dependent on the dollar.
Turkey's president rejects US' 'threatening language'
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Rize spoke of Turkey’s plans to trade in local currencies with some countries. / AA
August 12, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected "threatening language" of the US administration.

"They are threatening us. You cannot bring [Turkish] people to their knees by using a threatening language. We are knowledgeable with justice and law," Erdogan said in his address in the Black Sea province of Ordu on Saturday.

Erdogan's remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling US tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

Calling on the US, Erdogan said: "It is a shame. You prefer a pastor to a strategic ally of yours in NATO."

Turkey and the US are currently experiencing rocky relations following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey. 

Later speaking in northeastern Rize province, Erdogan spoke of Turkey’s plans to trade in local currencies with some countries. 

Recommended

“We are preparing to trade in our local currencies with the countries that we have the largest trade volume such as China, Russia, Iran, and Ukraine.”

Turkey is also ready to establish a similar system — to not use dollar in trade — with European countries, Erdogan noted.

We look the issue straining relations between the US and Turkey.

Turkey will “never accept the order, which declares war against the whole world,” through the threats of sanctions, he said, referring to the U.S. 

Without naming any country, Erdogan said that those — who stand against Turkey for the sake of small calculations — would pay the price. 

Meanwhile, Erdogan visited the Unye district, Ordu, which was affected by heavy rainfalls since Wednesday afternoon that caused landslides and flooding.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal