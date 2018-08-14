NEW DELHI — On a humid and cloudy afternoon in Delhi last week, I arrive to meet Karan Thapar, one of India’s most prominent television journalists. Known for his aggressive interview style, his office, located in the city’s upscale Safdarjung Enclave neighborhood, is dotted with images of his interviewees from the various TV shows he's been a part of.

The pictures of former heads of governments like Tony Blair, Manmohan Singh, Benazir Bhutto share space with Bollywood stars Anupam Kher and Sanjay Dutt. Dressed in a striped T-shirt tucked firmly into his blue trousers, Thapar talks about "Devil’s Advocate" – his memoir, named after the show he anchored on CNN-IBN for eight years, in his British accent. But throughout our conversation, I couldn't stop gazing at a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from an 11-year-old interview with Thapar, an interview that didn't last for more than three minutes.

Thapar today finds himself out of television and out of favour with the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP, mainly due to that fateful encounter. He spoke about an upcoming book launch that he was invited to moderate and which a “very senior BJP minister” was supposed to attend.

“When he was first invited, he readily accepted,” Thapar told TRT World. “But when he learnt that I, Karan, would be moderating the discussion [at the book launch] he opted out, and rang his host to say, without any inhibition, that the reason was Karan doing it.”

On August 15, India marks 71 years of Independence. One of the key pillars of its democracy has been a free and vibrant media that has held the government to account. But in 2014, as Narendra Modi became prime minister, this pillar has begun to crumble under political pressure. Nowhere is this more visible than television news, where most primetime anchors peddle the ruling party’s Hindu nationalist agenda, night after night, via rambunctious panel discussions, broadcast live, without any advertisement breaks, the speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thapar finds no space in this claustrophobic climate.

According to Thapar, on that October afternoon in 2007, he landed in Ahmedabad city in Gujarat state, ready to conduct his latest battle of wits. Modi, then chief minister of Gujarat state who was weary of letting the Cambridge-educated journalist go very far with his probing interview style. Thapar opened the interview by invoking the communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat state that, it was believed, Modi had failed to contain. On his watch as chief minister, 254 Hindus and 790 Muslims lost their lives during the pogrom.

Thapar said, that despite media reports of him being an able administrator, Muslims saw him as a “mass murderer.” “Do you have an image problem?” he asked. Modi responded by saying that it was only a handful of people who thought so and that it wasn’t the “people’s voice.” Thapar persisted with this line of questioning, invoked a supreme court observation that called Modi a modern-day "Nero" and asked why he hadn’t done enough to allay the "ghosts of 2002."

The expression on Modi’s face became dour and the look in his eyes, cold. He said he didn’t think it was necessary to answer questions about 2002 in 2007. Modi then said he wanted to rest and asked for a glass of water, which Thapar soon realised, was his way of saying he wanted to terminate the interview. He said he wanted to maintain friendly relations and, despite the heated exchange, plied the stunned journalist and his crew with tea and sweets.

Thapar spent an hour convincing Modi to re-shoot the interview but the chief minister declined. “Modi kept saying that his mood had changed,” Thapar writes in "Devil’s Advocate," his memoir named after the TV show he anchored and for which he interviewed Modi. “He said he would do the interview some other time.”

Between that day and 2018, Modi’s political journey has taken him to the zenith of power in India. In contrast, Thapar’s career as a television show host has hit a brick wall. His contract with CNN-IBN, the English-language channel where he hosted "Devil’s Advocate" ended in 2014 after which he anchored discussions and interviews for India Today, a rival news network. Towards the end of 2016, Thapar writes, ministers of Modi’s government stopped giving him interviews. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP)-designated spokesmen or women declined to come on panel discussions moderated by him. Thapar’s fear that he was being boycotted was confirmed when Ram Madhav, the powerful general secretary of the BJP told him, that his party would be unhappy that if he agreed to an interview.

In April 2017, Thapar’s contract with India Today expired and both parties chose not to renew it. Thapar confirmed to TRT World what was until now an open secret in Delhi’s media circles that the India Today management was “concerned” about the boycott and that it was a “critical determining factor” to their decision.

The popular TV anchor, who has interviewed presidents, prime ministers, Nobel laureates and movie stars, today has to “take a break” from television. And although he does interviews for digital news startups like TheWire.in and The Quint,his absence from a medium that’s watched by 64 percent of the country, illustrates how systematic political pressure can intrude upon journalism.