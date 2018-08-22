US President Donald Trump lashed out at Michael Cohen on Wednesday after his former lawyer implicated him in campaign finance violations, accusing him of making up "stories" in order to get a plea deal.

The president's longtime lawyer dealt him a bitter political blow on Tuesday as he admitted to felony charges in New York that included making illegal campaign contributions — and implicated the president.

Cohen's illegal campaign contributions involved secret hush payments he made on Trump's behalf during the 2016 campaign to two women who claimed to have had affairs with the Republican candidate.

At almost the same time, Trump's former campaign chief Paul Manafort was found guilty of tax and bank fraud by a jury in Virginia.

TRT World's Nick Harper reports.

Trump's reaction to Cohen and Manafort

Trump in an interview with Fox News denies that payments at the centre of the Michael Cohen court case were made from his election campaign funds.

TRT World'sJon Brain has more.

In his first reaction to the Cohen bombshell, Trump asserted in a series of tweets that his former lawyer's campaign finance violations were "not a crime."

The 2008 Obama campaign paid a $375,000 fine in 2013 to settle violations of a rule that contributions made 20 days before an election had to be reported within 48 hours.

Trump contrasted Cohen's actions with those of Manafort, whom he described as "such a brave man."