WORLD
2 MIN READ
Jade mining workers in Myanmar vulnerable to low regulations
Lack of regulation has led to dangers for mining workers in Myanmar, as landslides in recent monsoon seasons have killed many workers
Jade mining workers in Myanmar vulnerable to low regulations
A miner searches for jade stones at Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar. / Reuters Archive
August 31, 2018

Myanmar is home to the world's largest supply of jade. The industry's worth $36 billion per year and is largely state-controlled. But a lack of regulation has led to workers being endangered. Mining is done haphazardly and 24 hours a day. Mining waste is piled high, and rains can make these heaps unstable. 

Many miners like Jaw San Aung say landslides are becoming more common and dangerous. He recently had a narrow escape himself.

"All the people running in front of me were struck down by the muddy wave. Our group and people behind us were suddenly swept up in the muddy water.  I was caught up in it for about 30 minutes," Jaw San Aung says.

Recommended

According to conservative estimates by local human rights groups,  500 people have been killed in landslides at Myanmar's jade mines over the past five years.

TRT World's Libby Hogan reports from northern Myanmar.

Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote