The presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran will meet on Friday in Tehran to discuss the war in Syria, with all eyes on a possible regime military offensive to retake the last opposition and rebel-held bastion of Idlib.

The summit between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani may determine whether diplomacy halts any military action.

"The Tehran summit can produce peace and reconciliation in Syria or it can deepen the mess created by endless bouts of violence mainly instigated by the Assad regime," Ilnur Cevik, a senior adviser to Erdogan, wrote in the Daily Sabah newspaper.

Northwestern Idlib province and surrounding areas are home to about three million people – nearly half of them civilians displaced from other parts of Syria. That also includes an estimated 10,000 militants, including Al Qaeda-linked militants.

But each nation has its own interests in the years-long war in Syria.

International powers in Syria

Iran wants to keep its foothold in the Mediterranean nation neighbouring Israel and Lebanon.

Turkey, which backed opposition forces against Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, fears a flood of refugees fleeing a military offensive and destabilising areas it now holds in Syria.

And Russia wants to maintain its regional presence to fill the vacuum left by America's long uncertainty about what it wants in the conflict.

For Russia and Iran, both allies of the Syrian regime, retaking Idlib is crucial to complete what they see as a military victory in Syria's war after the regime forces recaptured nearly all other major towns and cities, largely defeating the rebellion against Assad.

A bloody offensive that creates a massive wave of death and displacement, however, runs counter to their narrative that the situation in Syria is normalising, and could hurt Russia's longer-term efforts to encourage the return of refugees and get Western countries to invest in Syria's postwar reconstruction.

The streets of Tehran were quiet on Friday, the second day of the Iranian weekend. The country's state-run IRNA news agency described the summit as potentially offering an "agreement on peace and security" in Syria.

A former Iranian diplomat, Ali Akbar Farazi, told IRNA the summit shows that solving regional issues "in a fair way that agrees with the interests of all sides" remains important for the three nations.