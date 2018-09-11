Mondelez International Inc, the owner of Cadbury brand, is stockpiling ingredients, chocolates and biscuits in case of a no-deal Brexit,the Times reported on Tuesday, citing president of Mondelez's European division.

The United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on March 29, but there is no full exit deal and Britain’s ruling party is split over Prime Minister Theresa May’s “Chequers” plan to largely accept a “common rulebook” over goods.

Mondelez would prefer a good Brexit deal that would allow free flow of products, the Times quoted Hugh Weber, the president of Mondelez Europe, as saying.