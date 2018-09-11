Finland's 2007 Formula One world champion Kimi Raikkonen will leave Ferrari at the end of the season in a swap with Sauber's Charles Leclerc, both teams announced on Tuesday.

Raikkonen posted a message on Instagram announcing he would be rejoining Sauber on a two-year deal. The Finn first drove for Sauber in 2001.

"Guess who’s back?! Next two years with @sauberf1team ahead! Feels extremely good to go back where it all beg an!" the 38-year-old told his 974,000 Instagram followers.

The move was later confirmed by Sauber in a separate statement.

"Signing Kimi Raikkonen as our driver represents an important pillar of our project, and brings us closer to our target of making significant progress as a team in the near future," said principal Frederic Vasseur.

Both announcements come after the Italian Formula 1 team announced on Tuesday that the former world champion would leave Ferrari at the end of 2018.

"Scuderia Ferrari announces that, at the end of the 2018 season, Kimi Raikkonen will leave his current role," the team said in a statement.