While the world is focused on what Russia will do in Idlib, Iran’s activities in Yemen, North Korea’s nuclear program, or the fraught political situation in the US, it is easy to ignore what Russia is doing in Ukraine.

When Kremlin-backed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych failed to sign an association agreement with the European Union in 2013, months of street demonstrations, supported by the West, led to his overthrow in early 2014. Russia responded by illegally annexing Crimea and stoking a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Since 2014, almost 5 percent of Ukraine’s landmass and more than half of its coastline have been under illegal Russian occupation. Russia continues to back separatist factions in eastern Ukraine with advanced weapons, technical and financial assistance, and Russian conventional and special operations forces. This war has led to the deaths of more than 10,000 people. Russia has also launched sophisticated cyber-attacks against Ukraine’s infrastructure.

Two cease-fire agreements—one in September 2014 and another in February 2015, known as Minsk I and Minsk II, respectively—have come and gone. As events in eastern Ukraine since the signing of Minsk II have shown, the agreement is a cease-fire in name only.

Ukrainian soldiers are wounded daily, and are killed weekly, defending their homeland. There have been 41 Ukrainian soldiers killed over this past summer alone.

This is why the world should not lose focus of the situation there.

Worryingly, there have been three recent developments with the war in Ukraine that should keep the international community on its toes. All three have the potential to increase the fighting there.

First is the large-scale military exercise, named Vostok-2018, planned by Moscow and set to start today and lasting one week. Consisting of 300,000 soldiers and thousands of tanks and armoured vehicles, this will be the largest military exercise for Russia in four decades.

While the focus on the exercise is in the eastern part of the country, the war games gives Russia an excuse to move military hardware freely around the country and mobilise large numbers of troops at little or short notice. In 2008, Russia’s invasion of Georgia followed a large-scale military exercise in the North Caucasus, so there is no doubt that Kyiv will be watching Russia’s moves next week very closely.

Secondly, is the recent assassination of the puppet leader of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, Alexander Zakharchenko.