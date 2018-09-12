For over three years, the international community has been presented with one sham US-Saudi investigation after another in regards to the human cost the war in Yemen has exacted on the Yemeni people.

With that said, expecting a country to investigate its own war crimes in an honest and transparent manner is akin to expecting the proverbial wolf to provide an accurate head count of the chickens he suddenly came to reign over in the proverbial hen house.

Human Rights Watch found that US-Saudi coalition forces routinely exonerate their respective forces, and place unjustifiable blame on their victims, while denying all culpability even in the face of irrefutable evidence that contradicts their claims.

“For more then two years, the coalition has claimed that the Joint Incidents Assessment Team (JIAT) was credibly investigating allegedly unlawful airstrikes, but the investigators were doing little more than covering up war crimes,” said Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East director for Human Rights Watch. “Governments selling arms to Saudi Arabia should recognise that the coalition’s sham investigations do not protect them from being complicit in serious violations in Yemen.”

Moreover, US-Saudi coalition atrocities are occurring in greater frequency and resulting in even more suffering. Last month alone 40 Yemeni schoolchildren were murdered, most under 10 years old, along with a dozen chaperones, by a US missile fired from a Saudi warplane on August 9. Barely two weeks later, another US assisted Saudi airstrike killed 30 civilians, including 20 children near the port city of Hodeida on August 24.

In fact, more than 450 civilians were killed during the first nine days of August, making it one of the deadliest periods since the conflict began more than three years ago.

Even US military generals are now calling out the Saudi government for conducting sham investigations into coalition airstrikes, with Lt. Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian, the top US air commander in the Middle East, urging the Saudi-led coalition of Arab nations to be more forthcoming about its investigation into civilian deaths in the month of August.

“There’s a level of frustration we need to acknowledge,” General Harrigian said in a recent interview. “They need to come out and say what occurred there.”

Finally, however, an independent and wide-ranging investigation into the war in Yemen was released by the United Nations, and it reads as an unequivocal condemnation of all belligerents for having likely “perpetrated, and continue to perpetrate, violations and crimes under international law.”

The 41-page report was conducted by the Group of International and Regional Eminent Experts on Yemen, and sponsored by the UN. The authors make a compelling case that US-backed bombings in what is the Middle East’s poorest country constitute a war crime.