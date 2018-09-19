Investigative journalist Bob Woodward's incendiary "Fear: Trump in the White House" has become the fastest selling book in Simon and Schuster's history, the publisher said on Tuesday, shifting 1.1 million copies in its first week.

The tell-all account of the inner workings of US President Donald Trump's administration sold a staggering 900,000 on its September 11 release day, according to the company's figures, which include print, audio and digital versions.

"There is only one word to describe the sales of 'Fear' — and that word is huge," said Jonathan Karp, president of the 94-year-old publishing house.

"What's especially gratifying is the appreciation readers and reviewers have for the integrity and importance of Bob Woodward's reporting."

Massive demand for the 357-page work has forced the publisher to go back for a 10th print run, it said, and the rights have been sold in 24 countries.