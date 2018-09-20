KARAKOL, Kyrgyzstan — Karakol is a town of 67,000 people located in eastern Kyrgyzstan, near the eastern tip of Lake Issyk-Kul. It's home to a small Chinese-looking, Russian-speaking Muslim community called the Dungan, who settled here over 140 years ago. The town is rimmed with a shady grid of trees and distant snowy peaks that make a stark contrast against the blue skies.

Dungan village is a 20-minute drive from the city centre. The place has a museum, a mosque and several restaurants.

Dungan people are known to be a mix of Arab-Chinese ethnicity. They immigrated to Karakol and nearby Deishan village in the 1880s to escape religious persecution. To this day, they are holding on to their Dungan culture, despite certain Russian words seeping into their language. Over the years their traditional attire evolved as they absorbed some Soviet-style outfits. Yet, in the post-Soviet space, they proudly express their identity and ethnicity.

There are legends about the origin of the Dungan. One of them was told to me by Gubbar Lyuvolinov, a Dungan man in his fifties.

“In 628, on the 18th day of the third moon, Chinese Emperor Chenguan saw a monster in his dream that pursued him in the palace,” said Lyuvolinov.

“He was surrounded by enemies on all sides and didn’t know who to turn to for help. The monster overtook the emperor, when suddenly a wise, young man appeared in a turban, wearing a green robe, with rosary beads. The emperor understood that he was a holy man. He said his name was Ma — the emperor understood he was the Prophet Muhammad.”

Lyuvolinov stopped and took another sip of his herbal tea that he collected from the mountains the previous night.

A feast of 40 different homemade Dungan dishes was spread on the table. The food was rich in flavour and distinct from local Kyrgyz or Kazakh cuisines.

“One more cup?” he asked me, grabbing a traditional Samarkand style teapot while going on with the story.

“Prophet Muhammad, he was the one who changed our destiny and our nation forever. He offered help to the Chinese emperor, after that he was invited to travel to China. The prophet refused, because he couldn’t leave his land. But he sent 3,000 soldiers to help the emperor defeat his enemies.”

A long silence filled the room, as his little kids intently listened to the tale — as if they were hearing the story for the first time.

“These soldiers were impressed by the hospitality of the Chinese emperor and remained in China for years.” As Lyuvolinov ended the tale, he looked over at his children with a forlorn expression.

“The life of any nation cannot be understood in isolation from the past. The history of the Dungan in Kyrgyzstan is connected with the bloody events that have changed the destinies of many immigrants from China,” he said, sitting on the ‘jer toshok’ — a colourful Dungan-style quilt stuffed with embossed cotton — an object that can be found in almost every Dungan traditional household.

Dungan is a term used across the former Soviet Union to refer to a group of Muslim people of Chinese and Arab origin. The history of the Dungan people can be traced to Central Asia where they originated from the Kuldja and Kashgar regions. But various sinologists differ on when the migration from China actually started.

Between 1862 and 1877, there were a series of riots staged by some of Dungan and Uighur communities subject to Qing authority. The Dungan moved to Central Asia for the first time in 1877 after a Dungan uprising against the despotism and cruelty of the Qing dynasty in China. After the suppression of the national liberation uprising of the Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Salars, Uighurs, the Dungan and other people by the Qing Army, the rebels were forced to seek political asylum from the neighbouring Russian state.

“We are not Arabs, nor are we Chinese. We are Dungan — with a separate culture, history and lifestyle,” Lyuvolinov said, with a sign of pride emanating from his tone.

Father of eight children, Lyuvolinov does everything to preserve his Dungan identity and pass it to his children. The Dungan have very little access to their own traditions and history — so leaving oral tradition is the primary means to keep the folk customs alive. He speaks with his family only in Dungan language, even if sometimes his children unintentionally mix Russian words in their daily conversations. Every inch of Lyuvolinov’s house is covered with ethnic Dungan textures and colours mixed with Soviet style — red carpets and yellow curtains in the living room. The ethnic diversity of food makes the composition of the culinary feast in their kitchen unique: rice bowls, noodle dishes, stir-fried vegetables only with chopsticks. Once or twice a week, he goes to the Dungan mosque, an ornate wooden structure constructed in 1910. The mosque is unique in that it's been built without a single nail, one of the striking features that reminds us of the delicate mastery of East Asian architecture.

Dungan migration occurred in three separate waves and different groups through the Tian Shan Mountains during the exceptionally severe winter of 1877-1878, escaping persecution after the quashed revolt.

They settled in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, and a small part in Uzbekistan. At least 60,000 Dungan currently live in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Having a mixture of Chinese, Arab Muslim and Russian cultures, the Dungan are one of the numerous peoples of Central Asia with a population of more than 120,000 people spread across the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), an association of at least 12 countries that were a part of former Soviet Republics.

“Our culture is difficult to describe,” Lyuvolinov said, breaking into laughter.