The Turkish competition authorities have slapped a $15 million fine on Google for violating local competition laws.

The investigation into Google's violation of local competition laws was initiated in March 2017, tasked with finding out whether Google's contracts with equipment producers, in addition to its mobile communications systems and for providing services which contravened local competition laws.

This follows a similar ruling in July of this year in which the European Union Commission fined Google for $5 billion.

The EU's largest ever fine levied towards one single company concerned the anti-competitive bundling of Google apps and its Chrome browser with the Android operating system.

Google's dominance

In 2009 Google's Android operating system accounted for less than two percent of the software used in smartphones. By 2018 this figure had risen to a staggering 88 percent, leaving Google in a dominant position over its competitors globally.

In Turkey, Google's Android operating system accounts for almost 82 percent of the smartphone market, while the Google search engine accounts for 96 percent.

In all, Google's position in the Turkish market has become well-cemented.

The Turkish competition authorities, like their Western peers are often playing catch up in a fast changing online market.

Earlier this year the EU Commissioner in charge of competition policy Margrethe Vestager warned against Google's illegal attempts at global dominance.