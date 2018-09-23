Voters in St Gallen on Sunday approved by a two-thirds majority a ban on facial coverings such as the burqa, becoming the second Swiss canton or state to do so.

Full-face coverings such as niqabs and burqas are a polarising issue across Europe, with some arguing that they symbolise discrimination against women and should be outlawed. The clothing has already been banned in France and Denmark.

Under the Swiss system of direct democracy, voters in the northeastern canton demanded tightening the law to punish those who cover their faces in public and thus "threaten or endanger public security or religious or social peace".

The regional government, which had opposed the measure, now has to implement the result of the vote, which drew turnout of around 36 percent.