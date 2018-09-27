In the wake of growing racism across Europe, a project to counter Islamophobia was launched in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Experts and academics gathered at the parliament for the launch of the two-year Counter-Islamophobia Kit (CIK) project funded by the European Commission's Directorate of Justice.

They called on member states and policymakers to play a more active role in the fight against Islamophobia and strengthen legal procedures on the issue.

TRT World'sAssed Baig reports.