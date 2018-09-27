WORLD
2 MIN READ
Anti-Islamophobia kit launched in European Parliament
A new toolkit, which has been introduced to fight rising Islamophobia in Europe, has looked at eight countries to see which biased narratives were being used to spread anti-Muslim hatred and how to counter them.
Anti-Islamophobia kit launched in European Parliament
A new toolkit to counter Islamophobia was launched in the European Parliament, September 26, 2018. (@GreenJeanMEP)
September 27, 2018

In the wake of growing racism across Europe, a project to counter Islamophobia was launched in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Experts and academics gathered at the parliament for the launch of the two-year Counter-Islamophobia Kit (CIK) project funded by the European Commission's Directorate of Justice.

They called on member states and policymakers to play a more active role in the fight against Islamophobia and strengthen legal procedures on the issue. 

TRT World'sAssed Baig reports.

Recommended

The project reviews dominant anti-Muslim narratives and compares counter-narratives in eight EU members states of France, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Portugal, Greece, and the UK.

The project outlines 10 counter-narratives that must be prioritised in Europe:

  • Challenging and contextualising constructions of Muslim "threat"

  • Building inclusive nations: challenging exclusive and discriminatory national projects

  • Cultural compatibility and conviviality: challenging the narrative separation of cultural and ethnic groups

  • Elaborating plurality: challenging narratives of Muslim singularity

  • Challenging narratives of sexism

  • Building inclusive futures

  • Deracialising the state: challenging institutional narratives

  • Emphasising humanity and Muslim normalisation: challenging narratives of division

  • Creating Muslim space(s)

  • Challenging distorted representation: verity and voice

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul