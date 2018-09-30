Following harsh words from India's foreign minister at the UN General Assembly, the Pakistani counterpart returned the favour on Saturday, by calling for a UN commission to investigate "violations of human rights" in disputed Kashmir, in a new chapter in one of the world's most bitter confrontations.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi hailed the first-ever and recently-released UN human rights report on disputed Kashmir, and called for a UN probe on both sides of tiny Himalayan region, in his address to the General Assembly.

Qureshi said, "The report rightly lifts the veil from decades of obfuscation and chronicles the massive ongoing violations of human rights in Indian-occupied Kashmir."

"Pakistan endorses the UN report and calls for early institution of a Commission of Inquiry under UN auspices to investigate and fix responsibility," he said.

"We will welcome the Commission to Azad Jammu and Kashmir [Pakistan-administered Kashmir], and hope that India too, will do the same."

Spar over talks cancellation

Just last week, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan labeled India "arrogant" for cancelling what would have been the countries' first high-level talks in years.

Qureshi kept up the rhetoric at the UN, saying India's cancellations have been based on "flimsy grounds."

"They (India) preferred politics over peace," he said, while calling out India for backing "terrorism."

His strong words followed a similarly bruising address by Indian Foreign Minister, Sushma Swaraj, who accused Islamabad of "hypocrisy."

She said Pakistan offered "spawning grounds for terrorism" and provided "safe haven" for al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.

"Pakistan glorifies killers. It refuses to see the blood of innocents," she said.

At the heart of bilateral tensions

Resumption of talks have been stalled for years over the dispute of Kashmir, claimed by both countries and ruled in part by each of them since 1947.

Anti-India sentiments run deep in Muslim-majority Kashmir which has been divided by a highly militarised de facto Line of Control (or LoC) into Pakistan and India-administered Kashmir.