In a city yet to name a back alley after Coco Chanel, Parisians stepped out Sunday to do their organic shopping at a street market named after fashion designer Sonia Rykiel.

Hours earlier the city's mayor Anne Hidalgo — something of a fashionista herself — had declared Allee Sonya Rykiel open, with her label staging its Paris fashion week show between the twinkling lights of the market stalls.

The "allee" is in the middle of a grand Left Bank boulevard where the late designer, who died in 2016, did her fruit and vegetable shopping.

To celebrate, Rykiel's successor Julie de Libran staged a chi-chi Parisian market-themed show, with models carrying baguettes or popping out for a bit of broccoli in lace nighties and techno trenchcoats.

The collection, with dresses inspired by the "petit filet" string shopping bags that are de rigueur among Paris' hipster "bobos", had a Saturday night-Sunday morning feel, with a cute terrier on a lead and De Libran's young son and his Labrador pup making a cameo.

"Sonia Rykiel gave us a taste for freedom, she was the most Parisian of Parisians," said Hidalgo.

Indeed the designer opened her first shop a stone's throw away in Saint Germain des Pres just as French students rose up in revolt in May 1968.