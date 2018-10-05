BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Elon Musk takes swipe at SEC on heels of fraud settlement
Tesla CEO Musk uses his Twitter account to jab the Securities and Exchange Commission, the same agency that went after him for an August 7 tweet in which he declared he had secured financing for a Tesla buyout.
Elon Musk takes swipe at SEC on heels of fraud settlement
Tesla shares declined by more than 2 percent to $274.50 in extended trading after Musk's tweet. / AFP Archive
October 5, 2018

Elon Musk is taunting the government regulators who threatened to oust him as CEO of electric carmaker Tesla just days after he settled a case alleging he duped investors.

Musk used his Twitter account to jab the Securities and Exchange Commission, the same agency that went after him for an August 7 tweet in which he declared he had secured financing for a Tesla buyout. 

The SEC alleged that Musk hadn't locked up the estimated $25 billion to $50 billion that it would have required to pull off that deal, and wanted to punish him by forcing him out as Tesla's CEO.

After initially rejecting an SEC offer to settle the case, Musk relented two days after the fraud complaint against him and agreed to resolve the matter by having Tesla and Musk each pay a $20 million penalty, stepping down as Tesla's chairman and submitting to oversight about his communications about company news.

But the deal didn't prevent the free-wheeling Musk from continuing to speak out about other subjects — a liberty he took advantage of to bash the SEC in a Thursday tweet that indicated he is still stewing about the allegations filed against him.

Musk derided the SEC as the "Shortseller Enrichment Commission" before snidely praising it for "doing incredible work."

The tweet also stoked Musk's long-running feud with short sellers, a category of investors that have been betting on Tesla's stock to fall.

Tesla shares declined by more than 2 percent to $274.50 in extended trading after Musk's tweet.

Recommended

The SEC declined to comment on Musk's tweet. Tesla didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Musk's barb at the SEC doesn't violate the settlement because he didn't explicitly criticise as it as being unfair or unwarranted, said Peter Henning, a Wayne State law professor who was formerly an SEC attorney.

"But it certainly shows his pique at having to settle," Henning said. "This isn't something you would expect from a mature corporate leader, but he is clearly still angry and was probably reluctant to settle."

The SEC settlement still needs court approval. US District Judge Alison Nathan on Thursday ordered the SEC, Musk and Tesla to filed documents by October 11 explaining why the agreement is "fair and reasonable."

Musk's sarcastic tweet could cause Nathan to reject the settlement if it gives her reason to believe that he "has no intention or ability to change his conduct," said Erik Gordon, a business professor at the University of Michigan.

Musk, 47, has rarely seemed hesitant to make provocative statements to his more than 22 million followers on Twitter. 

He is now defending himself against a defamation lawsuit filed by a diver who helped save 12 boys on a Thai soccer team from a flooded cave. Musk described the diver as a pedophile in a tweet that has since been deleted.

As part of Musk's settlement with the SEC, Tesla is supposed to monitor its CEO's Twitter posts, but only those that have to do with company news. But that doesn't mean Tesla's board can't order Musk to tone done his Twitter posting in the best interests of the company.

"Someone has to get a hold of his Twitter account and stop him," Henning said.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff