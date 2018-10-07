POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Ronaldinho endorses far-right Brazilian presidential candidate
The former Brazil and Barcelona star posted a picture in his social media accounts wearing a shirt in support of Brazil's presidential front-runner Jair Bolsonaro.
Ronaldinho endorses far-right Brazilian presidential candidate
Ronaldinho was part of the Brazilian team that won the 2002 FIFA World Cup and also took home the World Player of the Year award in 2004 and 2005. / AFP
October 7, 2018

Two-time FIFA player of the year Ronaldinho endorsed on Saturday a far-right candidate in Brazil's presidential elections.

The former Brazil and Barcelona star posted a picture in his social media channels wearing a shirt in support of Jair Bolsonaro, a retired Army captain that leads polls.

"I wish peace, security and someone that gives us joy again," the 2002 World Cup winner wrote in support of Bolsonaro. "I chose to live in Brazil, I want a better Brazil for all."

Earlier this year Ronaldinho was reportedly considering a run for a Senate seat in Bolsonaro's party, but the move did not materialise.

Bolsonaro in lead 

Polls published on Saturday show the far-right candidate will win Sunday's first-round, and then face a dead heat race against left-leaning Fernando Haddad on Oct.28.

Recommended

Other famous Brazilian footballers endorsed Bolsonaro, including Tottenham's Lucas Moura and former AC Milan defender Cafu.

Retired racing driver Emerson Fittipaldi also endorsed the far-right candidate.

Bolsonaro's political platform mixes public security concerns, insults to minorities, pro-business ideas and conservative religion.

The far-right candidate barely campaigned since Sept.6, when he was stabbed by a man who said he was upset about racial slurs made by Bolsonaro.

Last week, women's groups around Latin America's largest country organised protests against Bolsonaro, but that didn't stop his political momentum.

The national team's biggest star, Neymar, has steered clear of making any public statements about the election. Four years ago he endorsed right-leaning Aecio Neves, who narrowly lost to the re-elected president, Dilma Rousseff.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report